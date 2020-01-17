GreenFaith Living the Change to host pot luck dinner on Feb. 1

What can we do as individuals and as a community to respond to the climate crisis? How can we support one another to create the change we seek?

Join the conversation on Saturday, Feb. 1 st , from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Rock Tavern for a GreenFaith Living the Change potluck supper and conversation around these questions.

Please bring a vegetarian dish to share.

GreenFaith Hudson Valley Organizer Terri Pahucki from Dutchess County and GreenFaith Board Member Irene Woodard from Ulster County will facilitate the conversation.

Living the Change is a global initiative of GreenFaith, a multi-faith organization that seeks to mobilize people of faith and spirit to respond to the climate crisis and take moral action for the planet at all levels - from individual to international. Living the Change focuses on reducing consumption as a spiritual challenge that people can take on together. People of all faiths, spiritualities and ages are invited to join this potluck and conversation.

According to the organizers, “We welcome the perspectives of children and youth who have the greatest stake in the future of the planet. We will share a meal together along with our fears, hopes, and visions for our world. Together, we can take action and support one another, as we seek to live with the earth in a way that honors our core beliefs and values.”

Green Faith is an interfaith coalition for the environment that works with houses of worship, religious schools and people of all faiths to help them become better environmental stewards. They believe in addressing environmental issues holistically and are committed to being a one stop shop for the resources and tools religious institutions need to engage environmental issues and become religious-environmental leaders.

The Unitarian Universalist Meeting House is located at 9 Vance Road (off Route 207) in Rock Tavern. For more information, visit livingthechange.net and greenfaith.org or call 845-569-8965