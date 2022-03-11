Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend with these local events

Enjoy live music with Lenny Miller at Shepherd’s Eye Brewing Company

Friday, 5 - 8 p.m.

Lenny Miller will be serving up blues, folk, rock and some of his originals at the Shepherd’s Eye Brewing Company.

Address: Shepherd’s Eye Brewing Company 9 Industrial Drive Florida, N.Y.

Listen to the blues while drinking coffee and craft brews

Saturday, 3 -5 p.m.

Hard rocking NYC blues band Alias Smith & Jones featuring The Button Men is making the trip to Chester for an intimate show. There will be tasty food and drinks available.

Address: Meadow Blues Coffee, 8 Greycourt Avenue Chester, N.Y.

Drink cocktails and dress lavishly at this 1920’s soiree

Saturday, 6:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Dust off your flapper dresses and fedora hats for an evening of specialty cocktails and delicious bites at Warwick Historical Society’s Glitter and Gold 1920’s Cocktail Soiree. Cost is $40 for members, and $60 for non-members. Reservations are required: 845-986-3236.

Address: A.W. Buckbee Center, 2 Colonial Avenue Warwick N.Y.

Cheer on the 45th Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade

Sunday, 2 p.m.

Get ready for bagpipes, Irish step dancers, and more at the 45th Annual Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade in Greenwood Lake.

Address: Windermere Ave, Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

Race to the Harness Museum with the kids

Thursday, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame is ready for St. Paddy’s Day fun! Children can make lucky horse hats and horseshoe beaded necklaces, play games and take a ride on the Harness Racing Simulator. Cost is $5 per child and adults are free.

Address: Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, 240 Main Street, Goshen N.Y.

Eat a St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at Pine Island Tap House

Thursday, 1 to 9 p.m.

Sláinte! Pine Island Tap House will be serving up Irish ales and stouts alongside a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner this St. Patrick’s Day. Irish pub music will play, green beer will pour, and soda bread will be noshed all day.

Address: Pine Island Tap House, 682 County Road 1, Pine Island, N.Y.

Watch Emish Plays at Pennings Farm on St. Patrick’s Day

Thursday, 6-9 p.m.

Pennings invites you to grab your kin to dance and sing along to a farm and family celebration of epic leprechaun proportion. $15 includes one cider or beer, and kids’ admission is free. First come, first seated.

Address: Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 South, Warwick, N.Y.

