Solo art exhibit as tribute to other arts and artists

ROCK TAVERN -- Judi Silvano – musician, dancer, composer and artist – pays tribute to other artists who have enriched her life with a solo art exhibit this March and April in the sanctuary of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Rock Tavern.

The exhibit opens Saturday, March 5, from 3 to 5 p.m. with an artist’s reception at the UUCRT at 9 Vance Road, in Rock Tavern. With the goal of keeping it small for social distancing, two more receptions follow -- on March 19 and April 23, both also from 3 to 5 p.m., and both with a small live band to accentuate the melding of music and art.

“I have lived a lifetime as a musician, dancer and artist,” Silvano says. “This exhibit is an outpouring of my inspiration in recent years, documenting my innermost feelings and trying to capture movement and sounds in the visual dimension.

“I’m thrilled to share this first-ever exhibit of the collection of my paintings of musicians and dancers who have enriched my life. The amazing thing is that I have known all these people, many of whom I’ve performed with! That is, with the exception of Isadora Duncan... I have been in the room and felt the vibrations of these artists creating their magic!”

She’ll be displaying 40 paintings in different media and sizes to give the viewer an idea of each of the personalities that inspired her to paint them.

“I am particularly thrilled to have been invited by the UUCRT and Wallkill River School of Art to exhibit my work for the months of March and April, and I hope the joy and wonder of life are conveyed through my paintings,” Silvano said.

Born in Philadelphia, with a degree in both music and dance from Temple University, Judi made her way to New York City in 1976 where she launched her career as an improviser — of dance at first, jazz not be far behind.

Her career career as a choreographer and dancer led her to NYC’s downtown music scene where her Improvisational spirit could run free She is a singer, educator, dancer and composer with many credits, recordings and awards working on the International stage. Judi has also painted her whole life and recently began showing her watercolor, pastel, oil, acrylic and encaustic paintings, with solo and group shows along the eastern U.S. She is a member of the Wallkill River School of Art, Goshen Art League, Cornwall Artists Group, Washingtonville Arts Collective and the Woodstock Artists Guild. The UUCRT is located at 9 Vance Road, just off Rt. 207 in the New Windsor hamlet of Rock Tavern. Additional showings can be arranged by contacting UUCRT arts ministry chair Mike Landrum at 845-851-6024. Judi can be contacted through her website.